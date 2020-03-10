Insider Buying: KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) CEO Buys 59,255 Shares of Stock

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. Research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after buying an additional 617,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 499,561 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

