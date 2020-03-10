Insider Buying: KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) SVP Buys 2,950 Shares of Stock

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) SVP Charles S. Coleman purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,828. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,731 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 178,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

