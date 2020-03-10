Insider Buying: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Christopher Petermann bought 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $21,040.00.

KRNY stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $907.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kearny Financial by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

