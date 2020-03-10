Insider Buying: Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) CEO Michael G. Decata bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,450.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $336.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LAWS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.