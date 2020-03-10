Insider Buying: Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) Insider Buys 142,824 Shares of Stock

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) insider Frank Poullas purchased 142,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$10,711.80 ($7,597.02).

The company has a market cap of $106.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.17 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.30 ($0.21).

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. The company explores for natural flake graphite for use in various industries primarily batteries for storing electrical energy. Its flagship project includes 100% owned Nachu graphite project located in south east Tanzania.

