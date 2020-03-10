Insider Buying: Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 801,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Manitowoc Company Inc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $393.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $7,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.