Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,010,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,254,553.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Robert Wares bought 37,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,375.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,750.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Wares bought 294,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,180.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Wares bought 14,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,720.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robert Wares bought 40,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

Shares of OM traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.38. The company had a trading volume of 168,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,740. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 million and a P/E ratio of -12.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.