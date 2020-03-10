Insider Buying: Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Insider Buys 59,217 Shares of Stock

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) insider Samuel (Sam) Allert purchased 59,217 shares of Reckon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,379.31 ($27,928.59).

Shares of RKN traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$0.64 ($0.45). The stock had a trading volume of 16,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.73. Reckon Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.51 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of A$0.90 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of $71.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Reckon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Reckon Company Profile

Reckon Limited provides software solutions for small and medium businesses, larger businesses, accountants, bookkeepers, and lawyers in Australia, the United States, and others. It operates through Business Group, Legal Practice Management Group, and Accountant Practice Management Group segments. The Business Group segment engages in the development, distribution, and support of business accounting and personal wealth management software products, which include Reckon One and Reckon Accounts Hosted cloud software products, Reckon Accounts Business, and Reckon Accounts Personal.

