Insider Buying: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Purchases 123,000 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Michael Karanikolas purchased 123,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,365. The firm has a market cap of $854.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after buying an additional 570,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 548,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 526,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,835 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,219,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.