Insider Buying: Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 2,245,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,473. Scientific Games Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

