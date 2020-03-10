Insider Buying: Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Moritz A. Sell bought 2,000 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $15,280.00.

SWZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Get Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Swiss Helvetia Fund

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.