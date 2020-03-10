Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Buys 2,120 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SNV traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.32.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 58.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 378,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 138,901 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.