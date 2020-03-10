Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Purchases 76,184 Shares of Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 76,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$18,284.16 ($12,967.49).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 100,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,730.50).

On Friday, February 21st, Alexander Waislitz purchased 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$24,750.00 ($17,553.19).

Thorney Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.11 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of A$0.37 ($0.26). The stock has a market cap of $61.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.24.

About Thorney Technologies

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

