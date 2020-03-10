Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 10,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $18,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TCON stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 487,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33. As a group, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCON shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

