Insider Buying: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Insider Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) insider David Phillip Stasse purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00.

TSE stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 919,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,062. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $772.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 424.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

