Insider Selling: Ansar Financial And Development (CNSX:AFD) Director Sells 49,500 Shares of Stock

Ansar Financial And Development (CNSX:AFD) Director Mohammed Jalaluddin sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $30,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,119,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,602.20.

Mohammed Jalaluddin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Mohammed Jalaluddin acquired 7,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,060.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Mohammed Jalaluddin acquired 4,500 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Mohammed Jalaluddin acquired 9,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,850.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65. Ansar Financial And Development has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

Ansar Financial And Development Company Profile

Ansar Financial and Development Corporation, a real estate corporation, acquires, owns, and resells properties in Canada. The company purchases, develops, and sells residential lots near the Edmonton Airport in Alberta, as well as commercial/industrial lots near Calgary, Alberta. Ansar Financial and Development Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

