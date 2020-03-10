Insider Selling: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Insider Sells 1,418 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $37,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 597,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $569.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

