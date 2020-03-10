Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 5,062 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $327,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. 2,809,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,738,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,891,000 after acquiring an additional 151,520 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

