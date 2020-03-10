Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells 57,073 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $2,229,271.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,295,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 5,039,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,261. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

