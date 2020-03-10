Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells 891 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $232,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM traded up $12.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.18. 1,510,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,736. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price objective on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

