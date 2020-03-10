Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells 7,885 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $2,126,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $12.66 on Tuesday, hitting $279.18. 1,510,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.97 and its 200 day moving average is $206.19. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 258.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.