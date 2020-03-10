Insider Selling: DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

