Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 4,298 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 4,298 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $306,103.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $802,653.10.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 996,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,938. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Five9 by 5,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

