Insider Selling: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) EVP Sells 1,616 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,854. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

