Insider Selling: Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 7,440 Shares of Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRTC stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 381,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,627. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,027,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $12,086,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.