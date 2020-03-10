Insider Selling: KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells 2,343 Shares of Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,431.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KBR stock traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on KBR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

