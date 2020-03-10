Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Sells 1,936 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $28,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 656,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,971. The company has a market capitalization of $551.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

