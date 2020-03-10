Insider Selling: Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Major Shareholder Sells 2,264,423 Shares of Stock

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $14,016,778.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $8,537,467.52.

MEET traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,390. Meet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $429.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEET. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,900 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 499,427 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,280,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 284,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Meet Group from $5.00 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Northland Securities lowered Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

