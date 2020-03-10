Insider Selling: Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) Insider Sells 78,904 Shares of Stock

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) insider Richard Seville sold 78,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.83 ($2.00), for a total transaction of A$222,982.70 ($158,143.76).

ASX:ORE traded up A$0.21 ($0.15) on Tuesday, reaching A$2.48 ($1.76). The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.22 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.80. The stock has a market cap of $649.54 million and a P/E ratio of 41.33. Orocobre Limited has a 12-month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of A$3.96 ($2.81).

Get Orocobre alerts:

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.