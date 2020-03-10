Insider Selling: Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) insider Terence Harvey sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70), for a total value of A$496,000.00 ($351,773.05).

Shares of Perseus Mining stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$1.00 ($0.71). 10,264,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.23. Perseus Mining Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.40 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of A$1.31 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

