Insider Selling: Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells 1,328 Shares of Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. 2,753,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,499. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.