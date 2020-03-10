Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) CEO Sells 230,178 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DGX traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,483. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

