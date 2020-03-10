Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Insider Sells 210 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) insider Madison Jobe sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $15,884.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Madison Jobe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59.

WING traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,281. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wingstop by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

