Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $897,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. 10,220,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,356.29. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $129.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.