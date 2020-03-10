Insolar Price Reaches $1.30 on Exchanges (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $600,934.00 and $341,702.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00014282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Cobinhood, Bithumb and Okcoin Korea. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 20,033,585 coins and its circulating supply is 461,255 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox, OKex, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Okcoin Korea, Coinrail and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.