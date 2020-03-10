Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $41,760,000.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chau Quang Khuong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $6,240,750.00.

Shares of INSP traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,247. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

