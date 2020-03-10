INT Chain 1-Day Volume Hits $715,119.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a market cap of $5.46 million and $715,119.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00482115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.72 or 0.06408715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057617 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013188 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003779 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

