Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,900 shares during the period. Integra Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 7.07% of Integra Lifesciences worth $353,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

