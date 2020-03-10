Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 36,318 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Integra Lifesciences worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 394,834 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 253,545 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $10,836,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $7,404,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 306,075 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 101,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

