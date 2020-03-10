Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,883,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 257,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Intel worth $232,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

