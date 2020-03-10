International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $377.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

