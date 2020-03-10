International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. International Money Express updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

IMXI opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of -0.01. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMXI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.