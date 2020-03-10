International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.81% of International Seaways worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Seaways by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.12 million, a PE ratio of -498.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Seaways Inc has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

