Internet of People (IOP) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Internet of People has a total market cap of $408,514.51 and $1.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, BiteBTC and CoinBene. During the last week, Internet of People has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00106064 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000910 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Fatbtc, CoinBene and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.