Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $182,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 921,308 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $9,493,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 836,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,001,000 after buying an additional 392,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,249,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Cfra upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

