Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $41,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $9.09 on Tuesday, hitting $519.75. 56,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $580.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

