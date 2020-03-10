INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from INVESCO Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON IAT traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 257 ($3.38). 19,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,525. INVESCO Asia Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 315.80 ($4.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $171.81 million and a PE ratio of 151.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 282.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 279.44.

In related news, insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74). Also, insider Fleur Meijs acquired 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £15,009.12 ($19,743.65).

INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

