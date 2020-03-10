Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,255 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,093% compared to the typical volume of 189 put options.

Shares of PSP stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 18,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

