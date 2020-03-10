Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $115.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11.

