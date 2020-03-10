Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Reduced by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

